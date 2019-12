CENTENNIAL, Colo. — One person suffered minor burns when a house caught fire Wednesday night.

South Metro Fire said the person was treated and released at the scene.

The home that caught fire is in the 3500 block of E. Lake Way in Centennial, according to South Metro. That's just south of Orchard Road and east of University Boulevard.

The fire was called in around 9:15 p.m. Christmas night.

Fire crews are investigating what caused the fire.