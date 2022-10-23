1 killed, 2 injured in Denver house party shooting

The shooting happened around 11:25 p.m. Saturday in the 1600-block of South Beach Court.

DENVER — One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting at a house party Saturday night, the Denver Police Department said.

Police said the shooting happened around 11:25 p.m. Saturday in the 1600-block of South Beach Court, which is in the Ruby Hill neighborhood.

One of the victims, a man, was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The other two shooting victims, both women, went to the hospital in cars, police said. They are expected to survive.

Police said several other people at the scene suffered minor injuries, but those injuries weren't from gunshots.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

The shooting was one of two fatal house party shootings in the metro area Saturday night into Sunday morning. One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting at a house party in Adams County around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. That shooting happened in the area of East 70th Avenue and Broadway.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS



MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.