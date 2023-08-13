1 killed, 2 injured in falls at Rocky Mountain National Park

A woman was killed when she fell about 300 feet while descending the Flying Dutchman couloir, the park said.

ESTES PARK, Colo. — One person was killed and two others were seriously injured in falls in the Longs Peak area of Rocky Mountain National Park Friday and Saturday, a park spokesperson said.

The park said late Friday afternoon, a 64-year-old Texas man fell about 60 feet above the Ledges on the Keyhole Route on Longs Peak. Another climber provided critical care to him until rescuers arrived, the park said. He was taken out of the area by helicopter and flown to the hospital.

Saturday, two people fell about 300 feet while descending the Flying Dutchman couloir, which is between Longs Peak and Mount Meeker, the park said. One of them, a 21-year-old woman from Severance, Colorado, was killed. The other, a 25-year-old man from Texas, suffered critical injuries.

Other climbers provided care to the man until rescuers arrived, the park said. He was taken out of the area by helicopter and flown to the hospital.

Recovery operations for the woman's body were hampered by weather Sunday and will take place Monday, the park said. Her name has not yet been released.

