Boulder crash leaves 1 dead, 3 hurt

CSP said a teenage driver is suspected of drunk driving.

BOULDER, Colo. — One person is dead and three others injured after a three-vehicle crash in Boulder Saturday night.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, the crash on Foothills Parkway near Valmont Road was reported around 11:20 p.m.

CSP said a Dodge pickup driven by a 17-year-old girl was going south in the northbound lanes of Foothills Parkway when it crashed head-on into a northbound Subaru.

The impact pushed the Subaru into the right lane, CSP said, and it was rear-ended by a Honda sedan.

The 33-year-old driver of the Subaru sustained potentially life-threatening injuries, according to CSP. The female passenger was killed.

The driver of the Honda, a 65-year-old woman, was also seriously injured, as was the driver of the Dodge.

CSP said the driver of the Dodge is suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and criminal charges are pending.

The person who died has not been identified. CSP said that information will be released by the Boulder County Coroner's Office.

