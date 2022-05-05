1 killed, 3 injured in Denver crash

Police said the crash happened around 6:45 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Federal Boulevard and Yale Avenue.

DENVER — One person was killed and three others were injured in a three-vehicle crash in south Denver Thursday evening, the Denver Police Department said.

Police said the crash happened around 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of Federal Boulevard and Yale Avenue. One person, a man, died on the scene.

Police said three other people were taken to the hospital. It's unclear how badly they were hurt, but police said some of the injuries were serious.

Police are working to determine what caused the crash. Roads in the area were closed during the investigation.

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.