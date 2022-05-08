1 killed, 4 injured in crash

Police said the crash happened around 7 p.m. at the intersection of 84th Avenue and Washington Street.

THORNTON, Colo. — One person was killed and four others were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Thornton Sunday evening, the Thornton Police Department said.

Police said the crash, which involved a car and a pickup truck, happened around 7 p.m. at the intersection of 84th Avenue and Washington Street.

A woman died on the scene, police said. Four other people were taken to the hospital. Police said some of their injuries were serious.

Police are working to determine the cause of the crash.

