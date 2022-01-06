1 killed in Greeley house fire

The fire was reported at 3:40 p.m. at a home on Northwest C Street.

GREELEY, Colo. — One person died in a house fire in Greeley Thursday, the Weld County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) said.

The fire was reported at 3:40 p.m. at a home on Northwest C Street between 21st and 23rd avenues, the sheriff's office said.

Greeley Fire Department was still on the scene at 6 p.m., WCSO said.

The cause of the fire won’t be known, WCSO said, until investigators can walk the scene. They said that wouldn’t happen until possibly Friday morning.

Tips are welcome. WCSO said to call their office at (970) 356-4015 or contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at info@nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Calls to the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers are not recorded, and the phone does not have caller ID, according to the NoCoCrimestoppers website. A coordinator completes a tips information form, makes initial inquiries and passes the information along to investigators.

A two-way dialogue system online also allows tipsters to come back and provide additional information and ask questions.

A community board of directors meets regularly to evaluate arrests and determine reward amounts.

> More information about Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional NoCo Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

