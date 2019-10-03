KUSA - A motorcyclist is dead following what the Golden Police Department said was a “chain reaction crash” that involved several motorcycles and several vehicles Sunday afternoon on U.S. 6 near West Colfax Avenue.

Police said when officers first arrived at the scene, two motorcycles were in the road, and one of the drivers was dead.

According to a news release from the Golden Police Department, a witness said the crash involved a large group of motorcycles that was headed west on U.S. 6 when the collision occurred.

The vehicles involved had minor damage, and all but two of the motorcycles that were involved had left before police arrived.

The person who died has not yet been identified.

Westbound U.S. 6 was closed for hours between the Interstate 70 overpass and Colfax, according to the Golden Police Department.

