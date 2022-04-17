1 killed in east Denver crash

Police said the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. in the area of 14th Avenue and Syracuse Street.

DENVER — A man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in east Denver Sunday afternoon, the Denver Police Department said.

Police said the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. in the area of 14th Avenue and Syracuse Street in the East Colfax neighborhood. Police said a driver ran a red light and t-boned another vehicle, killing the front-seat passenger in that vehicle.

The driver who police say ran the red light was taken to the hospital. His injuries were not serious. Police said he person will face charges.

A portion of northbound Syracuse Street was closed while police investigated the crash.

