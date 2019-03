KUSA – One person is dead following a crash that Colorado State Patrol said involved four motorcycles and a Toyota Prius on U.S. 6 at West Colfax Avenue Sunday afternoon.

The crash was reported at around 2:20 p.m., CSP Trooper Gary Cutler said.

There’s no word what caused the crash. The coroner has not yet identified the person who was killed.

U.S. 6 closed at Colfax for the crash investigation. There’s no estimated time for reopening.

