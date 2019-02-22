DENVER — Denver Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead on Perry Street, early Friday morning, according to a Tweet from the agency.

Police on the scene told 9NEWS reporter Jon Glasglow that officers responded to a report of a shooting on Perry Street between West Colfax Avenue and West Conejos Place around 2 a.m. Friday.

Police said the victim is an adult male, but could not provide any information about his age. No suspect is in custody, police said.

