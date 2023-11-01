Winning Powerball ticket sold in Colorado

No one has won the jackpot. The Powerball jackpot rose from $615 million to $650 million.

COLORADO, USA — No one won the massive Powerball jackpot Saturday night, but one Colorado resident is waking up $1 million richer.

The winning numbers for Saturday's drawing were 24-7-32-23-43, Powerball 18 and Power Play 2.

Three people across the United States had tickets that matched all five balls to win $1 million. The tickets were sold in California, Colorado, and Illinois, according to the Powerball website.

The location where the Colorado ticket was sold has not been released.

The lottery game hasn't seen a grand prize winner since April 19, when a winning ticket for $252 million was sold in Ohio.

The grand prize is now up to $650 million. The next drawing is on Monday night.

