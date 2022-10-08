1 person injured, Denver officers fire shots after call to police

Denver Police officers responded to a call about a person armed with a handgun in the 3900-block of Malta, a residential neighborhood in Green Valley Ranch.

DENVER — Police responded to a call about a person with a gun in a Green Valley Ranch neighborhood in Denver Wednesday, one person went to the hospital and an officer fired a gun at the scene.

A report of a man threatening people with a gun in the 3900-block of Malta came into Denver Police (DPD).

Police said when officers arrived on the scene, officers fired at the man from outside the home. The man wasn't hit by the shots from officers but still ended up with minor injuries.

Officers confronted the man in the backyard of the home and said he was still armed with a handgun. When officers ordered the man to surrender, officers fired a taser at him.

Police said the man went back inside the home and they said he pointed the gun at them from inside. One officer fired several times, but police say none of the shots hit the man.

The man walked out of the house and dropped the gun, police said. The man was taken to the hospital.

