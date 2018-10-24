FORT COLLINS — One person has died and two people were hurt in a fire early Wednesday, according to a Tweet from Poudre Fire.

The agency said the multi-alarm fire was reported at an apartment complex located at 3219 Sumac St. Poudre Fire said one person died and two other people were injured. There is no information about the injured victims' conditions.

Several animals were rescued from the fire, Poudre Fire said.

The agency did not say how many units were affected. Poudre Fire and Fort Collins Police are conducting a joint investigation into the cause.

