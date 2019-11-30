BERTHOUD, Colo. — Ten vehicles were involved in accidents on Highway 287 in Berthoud Saturday afternoon likely due to blowing snow and icy conditions, according to a spokesperson for Berthoud Fire.

In a tweet, the agency said there was a crash involving four vehicles. One person was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries, the spokesperson said.

The other vehicles went off the road at various spots along Highway 287 in that same area near Yellowstone Road due to icy roads, high winds and blowing snow. No one was injured in those incidents.

Due to the crashes northbound Highway 287 is closed between Highway 66 and Yellowstone Road.

High wind warnings remain in effect for the mountains, foothills and eastern plains until 6 p.m.

