Girl reported missing in Aurora

Natalie Federico was last seen Thursday afternoon at Crawford Elementary in Aurora.

AURORA, Colo. — Police are asking for the public's help finding a 10-year-old girl who was last seen at an elementary school Thursday afternoon.

The Aurora Police Department said Natalie Federico, 10, was last seen around 3 p.m. Thursday at Crawford Elementary School at 1600 North Florence Street.

Natalie is described as about 4 feet 6 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black yoga pants.

Police believe she may be with her estranged mother, Jessica Ford. Ford drives a silver 2005 Nissan with Colorado license plate number BWP A46, according to police.

Anyone with information on Natalie's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Aurora police said no Amber Alert has been issued because they "have no information at this time to indicated that she has been abducted." They said Ford is not prohibited from having contact with Natalie.

