10-year-old hit, killed by vehicle in Vail parking garage

Police said their initial investigation shows no signs of careless driving.

VAIL, Colo. — A 10-year-old boy was hit and killed by a vehicle in a Vail parking garage Thursday evening, the Vail Police Department said.

Police said it happened around 6:20 p.m. on the ground level of the Lionshead parking structure at 395 S. Frontage Road W. The child, a 10-year-old boy from Eagle, was taken to the hospital, where he died. His name has not yet been released.

Police have not released any details about the circumstances of the accident but said there is no indication of careless driving. They said the driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

