x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

10-year-old hit, killed by vehicle in Vail parking garage

Police said their initial investigation shows no signs of careless driving.

VAIL, Colo. — A 10-year-old boy was hit and killed by a vehicle in a Vail parking garage Thursday evening, the Vail Police Department said. 

Police said it happened around 6:20 p.m. on the ground level of the Lionshead parking structure at 395 S. Frontage Road W. The child, a 10-year-old boy from Eagle, was taken to the hospital, where he died. His name has not yet been released. 

Police have not released any details about the circumstances of the accident but said there is no indication of careless driving. They said the driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

RELATED: Man run over after falling under RTD bus in Aurora, police say

RELATED: 1 killed, 2 injured after out-of-control vehicle hits them along interstate

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS 

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.   

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP 
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes 
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n  

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA. 

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon. 

SUGGESTED VIDEOSLatest from 9NEWS

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

In Other News

Group uses infrared technology and a drone to find missing pets after Marshall Fire