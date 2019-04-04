DENVER — Two Denver police officers should get their jobs back, according to a Colorado Court of Appeals decision exactly 10 years after an incident that ultimately resulted in their firings.

The case stems from an April 4, 2009 arrest in LoDo. Denver's Manager of Safety, Ron Perea, disciplined the two former officers - Randy Murr and Devin Sparks - for not writing accurate incident reports.

Murr was originally suspended for three days and Sparks was docked three days pay.

Shortly after their discipline was issued in July 2010, 9NEWS obtained high activity location observation (HALO) video showing the incident.

Michael DeHerrera and Shawn Johnson were patrons at a downtown club and were asked to leave after trying to use the women's restroom.

The footage depicted DeHerrera talking on a cell phone nearby where officers were arresting Johnson.

The video, which captured video but not audio, showed Sparks approach DeHerrera, throw him face-first onto the pavement and strike him nine to 10 times on the leg with a SAP tool, according to the court documents. A SAP is a lead-weighted leather weapon. DeHerrera does not appear to resist.

Sparks then "forcefully dragged [DeHerrera] back to a police car," where he was taken to a hospital and treated for serious injuries caused by Sparks, the documents say.

After 9NEWS aired the video, two new witnesses came forward.

Perea then rescinded the officers' discipline and ordered DPD to reopen the internal investigation based on new evidence.

After another nine-month investigation, then-Manager of Safety Charles Garcia fired both Sparks and Murr.

Today's decision by the Colorado Court of Appeals determined that the manager of safety lacked the authority to reopen the disciplinary matter, rescind the three-day discipline and order more severe penalties because the three-day discipline was final and the 10-day time frame to appeal had long expired.

"We are acutely aware that this result means that the officers essentially escape the consequences of their conduct, a result that is directly contrary to what the facts compel. But agencies and courts must employ just and proper procedures to obtain just and equitable results," the court wrote in its decision.

The initial incident ignited a long and complex series of events that ultimately led to the Court of Appeals' ruling today.

Here is a timeline of those events, as outlined by the court documents:

April 4, 2009: DPD launches a 15-month investigation into the incident and the officers' actions. Murr and Sparks justified the use-of-force by claiming that DeHerrera had been preparing to strike Sparks.

July 19, 2010: The Manager of Safety (MOS) found that Sparks did not use inappropriate force, but that both Murr and Sparks violated a policy to write accurate incident reports. He ordered Sparks pay a three-day fine (payable by working for three days without pay or by having 24 hours deducted from his leave bank) and Murr suspended for three days. This ignited a 10-day appeal period. Neither officer chose to appeal.

Aug. 19, 2010: The MOS rescinded the first disciplinary order after two eye-witnesses came forward. Shortly after, Denver District Court denied the officers' request for an injunction. The officers had filed suit, asserting that the MOS did not have the authority to rescind a disciplinary order and issue a new one after the 10-day deadline for appeal had passed.

March 2011: The MOS terminated Murr's and Sparks' employment after finding that Sparks had used "inappropriate force" and Murr violated a provision of DPD's "commission of a deceptive act." A three-person hearing panel granted Murr's and Sparks' appeal that the MOS's first disciplinary order [a three-day fine and three-day suspension] had become final once the 10-day appeal period had lapsed.

April 9, 2012: The Civil Service Commission reversed the hearing panel's decision, saying that Perea's "manager of safety" position "necessarily implied" the power to reconsider disciplinary orders. The panel then affirmed Sparks' dismissal but reversed Murr's. Perea was granted a stay that allowed his decision to dismiss Murr to remain pending the outcome of the officers' appeal, which they promptly filed.

Dec. 9, 2013: The Civil Service Commission reaffirmed its prior decision, including upholding Sparks' and Murr's dismissals. Both officers then filed suit in Denver District Court.

Nov. 29, 2017: Denver District Court affirmed the commission's decision.

April 4, 2019: Court of Appeals reverses the Denver District Court decision, concluding that "there is no basis for the Civil Service Commission's decision that the Manager of Safety has such an implicit power."

9NEWS reached out to Perea by phone. After being told of this appeals court decision he said, "I have no comment. Thanks, anyway."

Sparks and Murr do not currently work for Denver Police.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Denver City Attorney's Office was still reviewing the Court of Appeals decision. Current Manager of Safety Troy Riggs is out of town, according to his spokeswoman. Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen was just getting briefed on the decision.

The city now has two options: accept the decision or appeal to the Colorado Supreme Court.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.

