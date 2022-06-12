Nearly 100 migrants arrive in Denver, activate city's emergency shelter

The city said it hasn't determined yet who sent the migrants to Denver – a bus was involved but the city doesn't know if all of the migrants arrived by bus.

DENVER — The City of Denver is setting up an emergency shelter for up to 100 migrants after they arrived on a bus overnight. This was unexpected. The city said on Tuesday it hasn't determined who sent them here.

A spokesperson for emergency management said a group of 90-100 migrants arrived in Denver overnight. The city had to set up cots at a rec center to create an emergency shelter.

According to the Office of Emergency Management (OEM), a bus was involved but the city doesn't know if all of the migrants arrived by bus.

Republican governors in Florida and Texas have been busing migrants from their states to places where Democrats hold control. The governor's office in Texas said it's not them. 9NEWS hasn't heard back from Florida as of Tuesday evening.

Denver anticipates the emergency shelter will be in place while it works with non-profit partners to connect people with resources. It's considering activating its Emergency Operations Center to respond and coordinate resources for the influx of migrants.

The OEM said the city has seen a steady increase of migrants arriving in Denver over the past few months.

The city had another large group arrive on Friday, Dec. 2. The OEM said about 40 migrants showed up throughout the night and stayed at a homeless shelter. That sudden influx stressed the system already so when close to 100 more migrants arrived this week the city had to open an emergency shelter.

The city said it will not be releasing the name of the rec center due to the security and sensitivity of this evolving situation.