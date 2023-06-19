WWII veteran celebrates 101st birthday at Centennial home of 60 years

Ray Chambers was a glider pilot during WWII, a job many called a death sentence because they flew planes near enemy territory without engines.

Example video title will go here for this video

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Sixty years ago, Ray Chambers had a home built. It was the first one in the neighborhood, built before the street was named Valentia.

It's still there in Centennial, and at age 101, so is Chambers.

"It's satisfying and it's comfortable," he said.

He and his wife made a life there. She passed away a few years ago, but he couldn't let go of their house.

Chambers and his wife weren't able to have kids, so his community now might look different. The neighbors ask him to open his curtains every morning so they know he's OK.

His caregiver, Heather Holmes, and her girls have become his family.

"It's truly a privilege to take care of him and keep him in his home and honor him," she said.

She started as his physical therapist, but became his caregiver to help him stay in his home.

"So that's exercise," she said, showing a video of Chambers hitting a balloon back and forth with kids. "101, not bad, right?"

Chambers is grateful.

"I don’t want to sound childish to say this, but she’s the smartest woman I've ever known," he said.

Holmes hears the stories of Chambers' past in WWII. He's told her of the dangers he faced as a pilot of a plane without an engine.

"I was a glider pilot and people thought you were nuts if you were gliders," Chambers said.

Since he grew up during the Great Depression, Chambers has stayed frugal. But he lets Holmes spoil him sometimes.

"His favorite restaurant is Outback. He loves the steak," she said. "So we always take him to Outback and I try and get him at least one filet mignon a week, but it’s getting harder 'cause his teeth are falling out."

As the years go by, age takes a little more of a toll, but Chambers is hanging on to his home, whatever it takes.

"I'm anchored here, I think," he said.