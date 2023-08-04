10th Circuit gives green light to Malian man's deportation, despite fear family will kill him

A man who came to Colorado for school warned his family would persecute him upon his return to Mali for deviating from fundamentalist Islamic tradition.

DENVER — The federal appeals court based in Denver paved the way last month for a Mali citizen living in Colorado to be deported, despite his insistence that his family will likely kill him for his departures from strict Islamic tradition.

"A.B.," who requested anonymity from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit, argued that during his time in the United States, he got tattoos, married outside his "tribe" and converted from Islam to Christianity. All of those developments, according to A.B., were grounds for his fundamentalist family to torture him upon his return to Mali.

An immigration judge found A.B. to be credible, that he experienced physical abuse from his family as a child, and that family violence resembling torture exists in Mali. But she ultimately ordered him deported, and a three-judge panel for the 10th Circuit upheld that decision.

"A.B. simply points to certain evidence favorable to his claim that his family is likely to harm him," wrote Judge Scott M. Matheson Jr. in a July 13 order. The evidence, however, "failed to demonstrate a clear probability of persecution or torture by his family in Mali."

Read the full story at Colorado Politics.

