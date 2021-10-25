Denver Zoo announces 11 lions test positive for COVID-19

This is the second time this month that the Denver Zoo has announced that animals at the zoo tested positive for the virus.

DENVER — The Denver Zoo announced Monday morning that 11 African lions tested positive for COVID-19 after their keepers observed coughing, sneezing, lethargy, and nasal discharge.

According to a news release from the zoo, when their keepers saw them presenting symptoms they were taken to Colorado State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory in Fort Collins. Each of the lions were given a nasal swab sample, which all tested positive.

The lions range in ages one to nine, according to the zoo. These lions are part of two African lion prides at the zoo.

> Above is a video: Two tigers are first animals at Denver Zoo to test positive for COVID-19.

These are not the first animals to test positive at the Denver Zoo. The zoo announced back on October 14 that two tigers tested positive for the virus. The zoo said the two outbreaks don't appear to be related.

None of the lions have been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the zoo. However, the zoo did say that their veterinarians have plans to vaccinate them and the tigers as soon as they can get the animal-specific Zoetis vaccine.

The zoo said it will continue to take extensive safety measures to keep guests, animals and employees protected from COVID-19.

Updates on the 11 lions and two tigers who tested positive for COVID-19 can be found on the zoo's website.

9NEWSLETTER

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS



