Police are urging the public be on the lookout for an 11-year-old girl who last seen on Wednesday afternoon at a Denver middle school.

Riley Linn Stoltz was last seen at East 4th Avenue and North Clermont Street, which is Hill Middle School, around 2:45 p.m.

Riley has blonde hair and grey eyes and was wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt, shirt with "H" on front and blue jeans.

She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. You're urged to call Denver Police if you see her.