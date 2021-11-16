Police said Lilly Ingalsbe, 11, left her house in the area of 107th Avenue and Newcombe Street around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Police are asking for the public's help finding an 11-year-old girl reported missing in Westminster Tuesday.

Police said Lilly Ingalsbe, 11, left her house in the area of 107th Avenue and Newcombe Street at around 3:30 p.m. She told her mother she was going to Countryside Park. She has not been seen since, police said.

Lilly's mother reported her missing around 5:30 p.m., according to police.

Lilly is about 5 feet 2 inches tall and 111 pounds, with auburn hair. She was last seen wearing a red fleece button-up outfit, all-black glasses and an orange backpack.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Westminster police at 303-658-4360.

