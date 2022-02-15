11-year-old Kansas girl and family organize toy drive for Children's Hospital Colorado

Kollins Smades lives in Goodland, Kansas, which is about 200 miles from Denver. She comes to Children's Hospital Colorado every month for checkups and treatment.

AURORA, Colo. — An 11-year-old girl from Kansas is paying it forward while she herself waits for a kidney.

Kollins Smades lives in Goodland, Kansas, which is about 200 miles from Denver. She comes to Children's Hospital Colorado every month for checkups and treatment.

"Every time we go to Children's Hospital, ever since the beginning, they've showered us with gifts, and anything we ever needed, they supplied us with it," Kollins' father Jarod Smades said. "Whether that be underwear, socks, pants, shirts, in an emergency situation, or just something for Kollins to keep her mind occupied, whether it's a toy or a stuffed animal or a coloring book or a puzzle of some sort. There's always something there. The people there are wonderful."

Her father said Kollins wanted to pay it forward, so she had the idea to organize a toy drive for the hospital.

"We're a little overwhelmed, because there's way more toys than we thought," Jarod Smades said. "We are probably going to end up having to rent a U-Haul, borrow an enclosed trailer, maybe both by the time this is over. We don't know. We have a whole garage full of toys that we're going to have to try to figure out how to get there. But we'll take them all. We'll make two or three trips if we have to."

The family will be back at Children's to deliver the toys on March 10.

Toy donations can be taken to J Rod's Repair at 408 W. Highway 24 in Goodland, Kansas. People in the Denver area who wish to donate toys can call Kollins' mother, Kim Smades, at 785-728-7150.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Feature stories