Police looking for 12-year-old girl reported missing in Thornton

Police are asking for the public's help finding a 12-year-old girl who they say ran away.

THORNTON, Colo. — The Thornton Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a 12-year-old girl who they say ran away.

Police said Gennessy Mendez, 12, was last seen in the 8700 block of Huron Street around 12 p.m. Wednesday. A family member reported her missing shortly after she left the home where she was staying, police said.

Gennessy is described as about 5 feet 2 inches tall and 115 pounds, with a thin build. She was last seen wearing torn blue jeans and a white hoodie.

Police said it's unclear if she left on her own, or if an adult was with her. They said around the time she went missing, she was to be driven to a police station for a custody exchange.

Police said there is no evidence of foul play or suspicious circumstances.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

