13-year-old boy dies after canoe capsizes at Windsor lake

The boy had been on the canoe with his eight-year-old brother, according to Windsor Severance Fire Rescue.

WINDSOR, Colorado — A 13-year-old boy has died after falling out of a canoe at a lake in Windsor Thursday.

According to Windsor Severance Fire Rescue Chief Kris Kazian, they received a call of a capsized canoe at Rock Bridge Lake at around 3:15 p.m.

They learned that one person was able to get out of the canoe, while another went underwater and had not been seen since, Kazian said.

Search and rescue crews from Loveland, Berthoud and Larimer County responded to help with the hours-long search.

At around 7:15 p.m., a trained dog picked up a scent and identified an area of interest, Kazian said. A diver went in and recovered the boy's body.

"It's a tough day for all of us here," said Kazian.

The 13-year-old, identified by the Weld County Coroner's Office Friday as Mason Mages, and his eight-year-old brother had been in the canoe, according to Kazian. The eight-year-old was wearing a life jacket when the boat capsized. Mason was not, Kazian said.

Kazian said it was windy, which caused wavy conditions on the lake at the time the boat capsized. The high winds also hampered initial search efforts.