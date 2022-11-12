5 families displaced after Aurora apartment fire

The fire happened at an apartment complex in the 15800 block of E 13th Place.

AURORA, Colo. — Five families are without a home after an early morning fire in Aurora on Saturday morning.

Aurora Fire Rescue (AFR) said just after 3 a.m., they were called to the 15800 block of E 13th Place in reference to a fire at an apartment complex.

Firefighters said when they arrived at the apartment complex there was heavy fire and blackout smoke condition inside that could cause residents to get trapped. There were reports that multiple people might be trapped, AFR said.

Crews had to conduct multiple ladder rescues from the third and second floors of the apartment. AFR said on their Twitter page that a woman and an infant were among those rescued.

According to AFR, four people had to be evaluated by EMS professionals, and two of those people were taken to the hospital. Aurora Fire did not say the extent of their injuries but said they were non-life-threntening.

Five families were displaced by the fire.

Fire investigators were on scene to determine what caused the fire. As of 6 a.m., there is no indication of what started it.

AFR said crews remained on scene to complete overhaul and search for remaining hot spots.

