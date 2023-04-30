x
14-year-old girl reported missing in Denver

Police said Gianna Medina, 14, was last seen Friday at school.

DENVER — Denver Police are asking for the public's help finding a 14-year-old girl reported missing in Denver. 

Police said Gianna Medina was last seen Friday at school. She was wearing black jeans and a gray jacket. She is described as a Hispanic teen, about 5 feet 1 inch tall and 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. 

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Denver police at 720-913-2000. 

