KUSA — A 14-year-old girl who went missing from Wyoming might be headed to to Denver, according to the sheriff's office in her hometown.

Lachaela ”Shay” Putnick is from Charleston, West Virginia, but was temporarily placed with a foster family in Wyoming. On August 7, she left the family while in Yellowstone National Park, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office.

She hasn't contacted family or authorities since then.

She has ties to North Charleston, WV; Fort Walton, Florida; Billings, Montana and Denver.

Shay has brown hair, brown eyes, is 5'4" tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts or how to contact her is urged to call their local law enforcement agency, the non-emergency line of 304-357-0169, submit a tip at www.kanawhasheriff.us, or email tips@kanawhasheriff.us.

