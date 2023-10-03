150th-anniversary license plate sales break state record

The "Pikes Peak or Bust" and "Centennial State" plates were made available for purchase on Colorado Day.

COLORADO, USA — Colorado drivers are clamoring for the newest state license plates that pay tribute to the history and spirit of the Centennial State.

The winning "Pikes Peak or Bust" and runner-up "Centennial State" plates were designed for the Historic Colorado Contest and made available for purchase on Colorado Day, Aug. 1. They will be sold until July 2027. The winning artists are Calista Blaschke and Evan Griesheimer.

Blashcke's plate design stands out as the fastest-selling plate in the state – with 5,700 plates ordered in the first two months, surpassing the Broncos Charities plates, which took four months to reach such selling heights. She said her inspiration for her design included Pikes Peak, fortune hunters, the lark bunting state bird and the blue spruce state tree.

> Watch video above: New car now means new license plates in Colorado

“I was so thrilled to learn that my design is the fastest-selling license plate in Colorado history,” Blashcke said. “I never expected to win the Historic Colorado Contest, let alone design a license plate that so many people like enough to put on their cars. I am proud that my art is a part of Colorado's story."

Griesheimer drew her design with the simplicity and colors of the Colorado state flag, the Rocky Mountains and mining. Her design also shows strong sales, with nearly 3,000 plates ordered through September.

The design contest launched in 2022 with the goal of helping Coloradans honor and make history through license plate design. It closed with more than 300 entries from 216 entrants. More than 34,000 Coloradans voted in the contest.

The plates cost $8.06 per pair, in addition to any local fees.

"The overwhelming demand for this special plate showcases the pride that Coloradans hold for their state's enduring legacy," DMV Senior Director Electra Bustle said. "The DMV is committed to giving Coloradans a vehicle to express their interests through their personalized license plate selection."