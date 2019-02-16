DENVER — A crash involving 49 vehicles on Pena Boulevard shut down a stretch of the highway heading toward Denver International Airport and sent 14 people to the hospital.

Denver police tweeted just after 4 p.m. Saturday that it was investigating the crash in the inbound lanes of Pena, which are now closed at Green Valley Ranch Boulevard.

Three others were treated at the scene and released. None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening, according to police.

Police say no citations will be issued.