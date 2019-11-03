FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — A teenager is dead after a skydiving accident Sunday morning, according to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies and firefighters were sent to a field south of Highway 50 near the Fremont County Airport around 10:12 a.m. Sunday after High Sky Adventures reported an accident.

First responders and bystanders tried to save the teen's life but couldn't, the Sheriff's Office said.

The Fremont County Coroner pronounced the teenager dead on-scene. He has not been identified by authorities except to say that he is from Texas.

He was diving alone and this was the first time he dived, the Sheriff's Office said.

The National Transportation Safety Board, Federal Aviation Administration, the Sheriff's Office and the Fremont County Coroner's Office. No other information is available in the case.

According to High Sky Colorado's website, they adhere to the standards set by the U.S. Parachute Association. According to basic U.S. Parachute Association safety standards, skydivers must be at least 18 years of age, all "student" skydivers must jump with an instructor and first-time jumpers must never jump alone.

Editor's Note: A previous version of this article stated that High Sky Adventures used to be Skydive Colorado. This is not the case. We regret the error.

