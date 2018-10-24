LITTLETON — Eighteen apartments were damaged by fire late Tuesday night in downtown Littleton, according to a Tweet from Littleton Fire Rescue.

Crews from Littleton and South Metro Fire Rescue responded to the three-story apartment complex at Nevada St and Church Ave around 11 p.m. Tuesday. Littleton Fire said several 911 callers reported flames and smoke coming from the third floor and roof. Within in minutes of their arrival, a large portion of the attic was consumed by fire and the roof began to collapse.

No injuries were reported however, all of the residents were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross. The cause of the fire was accidental, according to a release from Little Fire Rescue.

Nevada Street update - Incident under control and no flames visible. Extensive overhaul is needed to extinguish all hot spots. Over a dozen units and approximately 45 personnel from Littleton and South Metro on scene. Cause of the fire under investigation. pic.twitter.com/yo8LrkU89d — Littleton Fire (@Littleton_Fire) October 24, 2018

