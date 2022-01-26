18th Judicial District extends pause on jury trials

Chief Judge Michelle Amico issued an order Wednesday extending the suspension, which was set to expire Jan. 28.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — The 18th Judicial District, which includes four Denver-area counties, is the latest court system to extend its pause on jury trials through Feb. 11 due to the ongoing impacts of the pandemic.

Chief Judge Michelle Amico issued an order Wednesday extending the suspension, which began Jan. 3 and was set to expire Jan. 28.

The 18th Judicial District includes Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert and Lincoln counties. Amico cited the counties' COVID positivity rates and case numbers in the order.

"Simply stated, community transmission must further decline for jury trials to safely resume," the order says. "Jury trials require gathering large numbers of citizens to potentially serve as jurors, and their attendance is compelled by the court. Once a jury is selected, the jury trial itself is dependent on everyone involved remaining healthy throughout the trial."

Earlier in January, judges in more than 10 Colorado court systems suspended jury trials due to an increase in COVID cases. Several of those judges have extended the suspensions into next month.

