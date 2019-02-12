DENVER — Blame it on the weather, or family travel, or how bad the Broncos have been struggling this season, but 19,000 of you didn't show up for Sunday's game.

That means the more than 19,000 no-shows missed a dramatic finish to cap off the season sweep of the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Broncos had 5th-best attendance in NFL last season, according to ESPN, averaging 76,446 fans per game.

Compare that with the stunningly small crowd of 55,544 that gathered to watch Lock's debut on a bright, chilly afternoon at Empower Field at Mile High.

The paid crowd of 74,638 counts as a sellout but the Broncos, on the big screen, announced the 19,094 no-shows.

In the Broncos' defense, they are believed to be the only NFL team that announces actual attendance and no-shows, along with the paid crowd.

