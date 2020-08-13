Woman found dead in 1993 to be identified by Douglas County Sheriff's Office

An investigation continues into the death of the 20-year-old Colorado Springs woman found in the Pike and San Isabel National Forests.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — In 1993, a woman's remains were found in the Pike and San Isabel National Forests. The remains are believed to be those of a 20-year-old Colorado Springs woman.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) will hold a press conference Thursday morning to identify the victim.

> The press conference is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. It will be streamed in the video player above, on the 9NEWS app and on the 9NEWS YouTube page.

DCSO said that deputies were called to the area between Woodland Park and Deckers on June 15, 1993, where they found a makeshift campsite and the woman's remains.

A cold case detective received a tip in July that finally led to the identification of the woman, who spent most of her life in and around Colorado Springs and was reported missing, according to DCSO.

DCSO said the case has been examined many times over the years to see if any new investigative tools could help identify the victim.

The investigation into her death is still active, and anyone who may have information on the victim or her death is asked to contact DCSO at 303-660-7500.