CENTENNIAL, Colo. — South Metro Fire Rescue responded to two separate aircraft incidents Wednesday afternoon at Centennial Airport.

The first occurred shortly before 3 p.m., when a twin-engine aircraft’s nose gear collapsed upon landing. Two people were aboard the plane, but were not injured.

About an hour later, a single-engine Piper Comanche with two people aboard skidded off the runway and into nearby grass. No injuries were reported in that incident either.

Both runways, which run parallel, will remain closed until the aircrafts can be removed.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS