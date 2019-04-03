SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Crews from the Colorado Department of Transportation will be out Monday morning to survey the areas along Interstate 70 where there were two different avalanches on Sunday.

The two avalanches happened between Copper Mountain and Frisco. Interstate 70 was closed down for several hours near Officer's Gulch Sunday afternoon after one of those slides covered the highway in snow.

CSP Trooper Schaefer said no vehicles were buried in the slide and no one was injured.

However, one driver shared video from their dash camera and said they were pushed off the roadway and into the median by the wall of the snow.

The highway was closed between Edwards and Frisco but reopened shortly after 6:00 p.m. Sunday. That was the second avalanche in the Officer's Gulch area Sunday.

Earlier Sunday, a slide was caught on camera barreling toward cars caught in I-70 traffic in Officer's Gulch between Silverthorne and Copper Mountain.

According to the person who took the video, most of the snow in that avalanche did not make it to the road and no one was injured. The avalanche was natural.

Avalanche danger on Sunday was extremely high, with the Colorado Avalanche Information Center issuing an Avalanche Warning through Monday morning.

On Monday morning, CDOT reported that several mountain passes were closed in southwest Colorado due to snow slides. They included Wolf Creek Pass, Red Mountain Pass, and Lizard Head Pass. The agency said that no vehicles were caught in the slides.

