HIGHLANDS RANCH — Firefighters rescued two cats from a Highlands Ranch home after a fire broke out in the home's basement according to a Tweet from the Littleton Fire Department.

Crews from the department responded to the home at 532 Northridge Rd just before 2 a.m. Tuesday. Smoke alarms alerted three people inside the home about the fire and they were able to get out safely.

Littleton Fire

Firefighters rescued two cats from the home and gave them oxygen at the scene. Both were taken to an animal ER for further care.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

