Parents of 2 young children found

Parker Police said they located the parents of two children found Monday morning.

PARKER, Colo. — Officers have located the parents of two young children found Monday morning, the Parker Police Department said.

The children, who are about 1- and 3-years old, were found at an apartment complex in Parker, according to police.

The parents have been located at the children are safe, police said.

