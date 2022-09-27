2 children hit by cars in 2 separate Denver locations

Police said a student was hit in front of McAuliffe Middle School and a five-year-old was hit near a Denver apartment complex.

DENVER — Two children were hit by cars in Denver Tuesday afternoon – one child was hit by a car near a middle school and the other was a child struck by a car near an apartment complex.

Denver Police (DPD) confirmed that a child was hit by a car near McAuliffe Middle School at 2540 Holly Street and said their injuries were not serious. Police did not know the age of the child hit.

Another child, a five-year-old, was struck by a car near Elm at Panorama apartment complex at 10150 E. Harvard Avenue.

DPD said the five-year-old child stepped out from behind a parked car and was struck. Police said the child was transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

#HeadsUp: Officers are investigating a crash in the 10100 block of E. Harvard Ave. involving a motorist that collided with a pedestrian resulting in serious injury, but non-life-threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/8gdbT2EExE — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) September 27, 2022

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.