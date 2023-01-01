2 children missing in Colorado Springs

Colorado Bureau of Investigation sent a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for Nelson Franceschi, 13, and Raelicia Franceschi, 10, of Colorado Springs.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for two children from the Colorado Springs area.

CBI issued the alert Friday afternoon for Nelson Franceschi, 13, and Raelicia Franceschi, 10,

Nelson and Raelicia are siblings are should be together, CBI said.

Nelson is described as being 5 feet tall and about 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Raelicia is described as being 4-foot-5 and about 85 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She wears glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Colorado Springs Police at 719-444-7000.

The Missing Indigenous Person Alert system went live in January thanks to a law signed in 2022.

SB 22-150 expanded the investigation into cases of missing and murdered Indigenous people, and created the alerts through the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

When CBI activates an alert, police statewide are notified. A message is also sent to media, and CBI works with CDOT to put messages over highways.

