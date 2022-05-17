2 children reported missing in Colorado

Investigators believe the children's father took them "in violation of current court orders."

THORNTON, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is asking the public to be on the lookout for two children who they say were taken by their father "in violation of current court orders."

Investigators said the two children, Elizabeth "Ellie" Rensch and Gabriel Rensch Jr., were last seen around 4 p.m. Saturday in the Central Park area of Denver. Investigators believe Gabriel Rensch Sr. took the children. They said the three may have gone to Laramie, Wyoming. Investigators also said Rensch has been known to take the children hiking and camping.

The CBI sent out an Endangered Missing Alert for the children Tuesday evening on behalf of the Thornton Police Department.

Elizabeth is described as a 6-year-old white girl, about 3 feet 7 inches tall and 35 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Gabriel is described as a 3-year-old white boy, about 3 feet 3 inches tall and 31 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Rensch, 33, is described as a white man, about 5 feet 9 inches tall and 140 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Investigators said the three may be in a blue 2008 Honda CRV. The vehicle may have Colorado license plate number QNG 747 or Wyoming license plate number 5-34826.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Thornton Police Department at 720-977-5150, or call 911.

