2 pickups go off same spot on US 6 in Clear Creek Canyon less than an hour apart

The highway was closed after the first crash while Golden Fire rescued the driver. The second crash did not prompt a road closure.

GOLDEN, Colo. — U.S. 6 through Clear Creek Canyon was closed in both directions Saturday afternoon after a pickup truck rolled off the highway, only to have another crash at that same location less than an hour later.

Golden Fire Rescue tweeted just after 3:30 p.m. that there had been a rollover crash in the canyon, and that U.S. 6 was closed from Golden to Highway 119 while crews rescued the driver. The driver was transported to a trauma center, Golden Fire said.

The road was back open by 4 p.m., but the fire department would soon be called to the same spot. Golden Fire tweeted that there had been a second rollover crash there less than an hour after the first one.

No one was hurt in that crash, according to Golden Fire, and U.S. 6 did not have to be shut down.

There's been no word from Colorado State Patrol as to what factors might have caused the two crashes to happen so close together in such a short period.

