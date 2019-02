DENVER — Two people are dead after a car and a motorcycle collided Saturday night along West Colfax Avenue and Wolff Street, according to the Denver Police Department.

Colfax Avenue at the scene of the wreck was shut down for some time as authorities investigated the wreck, DPD said in a Tweet.

The street was shut down until about 6 a.m. this morning between Winona Court and Xavier Street.

