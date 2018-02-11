BROOMFIELD — Two people have died after a small airplane crashed in a park area in Anthem Ranch just before 12 p.m., according to a tweet from the North Metro Fire Rescue District.

Anthem Ranch is located at Lowell Boulevard and Highway 7 in Broomfield. There are no road closures at this time, police said.

The two victims were found dead when emergency responders arrived on-scene, said Sara Farris with North Metro Fire.

Small aircraft crashed just before noon in park area of Anthem Ranch. Two fatalities. NTSB called in for investigation. — North Metro Fire (@NMFirePIO) November 2, 2018

Farris said authorities are still verifying where the plane was headed and do not have info about the people on-board at this time.

No information about what caused the crash is currently available, Farris said.

The National Transportation Safety Board has been called to the scene to investigate.

