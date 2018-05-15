Two people are dead after the SUV they were traveling in collided with a train on Tuesday afternoon in Douglas County.

The crash happened along Highway 85, just south of Ron King Trail around 1:30 p.m., according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the SUV was leaving a nearby auto salvage yard at the time of the crash.

The train, which authorities said was traveling around 40 miles per hour, pushed the SUV about 1,500 yards.

This happened at a private railroad crossing, so there were no flashing lights or arms that would block the car from leaving.

"We don't know if there was a mechanical failure on the car or if it was the unfortunate 'try and beat the train,'" said Deputy Steve Johnson with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

The identity of those who died will be released by the coroner’s office at a later time.

