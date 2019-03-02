DENVER — The two people who were killed along West Colfax Avenue near Wolff Street over the weekend have been identified by Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner on Tuesday.

The victims of the crash have been identified as 26-year-old Nicholas Tucker and 27-year-old Hayley Sprow, per the medical examiner. The cause of death for both was multiple blunt force injuries.

The crash, which was reportedly around 11 p.m. on Saturday night and closed Colfax Avenue until about 6 a.m. Sunday morning between Winona Court and Xavier Street. It involved a car and a motorcycle.

We'll update this story as information is released.