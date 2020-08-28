2 Denver marches coincide with March on Washington

The events are being held to advocate for the civil and economic rights of African Americans, according to organizers.

DENVER — Two marches will take place Friday in Denver to coincide with the Commitment March on Washington in Washington D.C. to commemorate 57 years since the first March on Washington and the continued fight against police brutality.

The marches are on the same date as the original March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom in 1963, where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his "I Have a Dream" speech.

>the video above is about the event in Washington

Organizers said on Facebook the purpose of the Denver Solidarity March at Civic Center Park is to advocate for the civil and economic rights of African Americans. It's set to begin at 10 a.m. with an opening ceremony with speakers scheduled throughout the day.

Three different marches are scheduled throughout the day with the first being set for around 11:30 a.m. A second march is scheduled for around 3 p.m. with a third march set to happen around 8 p.m.

Local Civil Rights leader Alvertis Simmons and the Simmons Foundation are also hosting an event set to begin at 10 a.m. at City Park in front of the MLK Statue.

The event is scheduled until 3 p.m. and will include organizations that are dedicated to criminal justice and social change. Mothers who have lost children to violence are also expected to speak at the event.